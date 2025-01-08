US cop who killed AP student sacked

Seattle/New York: In a significant development, a Seattle police officer, who killed Andhra Pradesh student Jaahnavi Kandula in January 2023 when the patrol vehicle he was driving struck her, has been fired from the police department, officials said. Northeastern University graduate, Kandula, 23, was struck by the police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave when she was crossing a street in Seattle on January 23, 2023.

Dave was driving at 74 mph, way over the 25 mph speed limit, while responding to a drug overdose call.

Chief Rahr cited findings by the Seattle Office of Police Accountability that Dave violated four department policies, including the failure to use emergency lights and the responsibility for safe vehicle operation.

“I believe the officer did not intend to hurt anyone that night and that he was trying to get to a possible overdose victim as quickly as possible,” Rahr wrote. “However, I cannot accept the tragic consequences of his dangerous driving. His positive intent does not mitigate the poor decision that caused the loss of a human life and brought discredit to the Seattle Police Department.”

The Andhra Pradesh native Kandula had the right of way when she was hit on January 23, 2023. Dave braked for less than a second, still travelling at 63 mph at the time of the impact, launching Kandula’s body nearly 140 feet, the report further mentioned.

In February 2024, King County prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Dave, citing insufficient evidence of recklessness. Instead, he was issued a $5,000 citation for second-degree negligent driving. After contesting the ticket, Dave later agreed to pay the fine, attend an eight-hour traffic safety course, and complete 40 hours of community service by September 30, 2024.

Kandula’s death drew condemnation, particularly after bodycam footage of another officer Daniel Auderer surfaced in September 2023.