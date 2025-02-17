US Deportees Arrive in Ahmedabad: 33 Indians Deported from the US

Two deportation flights carrying 33 Indians, deported from the United States, arrived at Ahmedabad airport on Monday, February 17, 2025. These deported Indians are part of a larger group of 112 individuals who were on board a U.S. military aircraft that landed at Amritsar airport late on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

These arrivals are the latest in a series of deportations as part of the U.S. immigration crackdown. Since February 6, 74 residents from Gujarat have been sent back to India. The deportees, many of whom were caught up in the U.S. immigration law changes, faced illegal immigration charges that led to their return to India.

Deportation Flights from Amritsar to Ahmedabad

The two flights that landed at Ahmedabad airport brought 33 Indian deportees who were then transferred to police vehicles for transport to their native towns across Gujarat. The first group, consisting of three individuals from Mehsana and Gandhinagar, arrived around noon, while another flight carrying 30 deportees arrived at 2 p.m., said Airport Police Station Inspector SG Khambhla.

This marks a continuation of the Amritsar to Ahmedabad deportation flights that have brought Indian immigrants deported from the U.S. back home. These deportation flights come as part of the broader impact of the U.S. immigration crackdown on Indians, where a growing number of Indian immigrants face deportation due to illegal stay and violations of U.S. immigration law.

Deported Indians Return from America Amidst US Border Crisis

This is not the first batch of deported Indians arriving at Ahmedabad airport. Earlier, on February 6, a plane carrying 33 Indian immigrants deported from the U.S. landed at Ahmedabad airport as part of a group of 104 deportees. These individuals were sent to various districts of Gujarat, including Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Patan, and Ahmedabad.

The illegal immigration to the US from India has been a growing concern, with many Indians attempting to bypass U.S. immigration laws, only to face deportation once caught. The increasing number of Indian deportees from the US reflects the broader implications of US immigration policy and its direct impact on Indian nationals.

Ahmedabad Deportation News Update

As US border crisis concerns continue to rise, the number of Indian deportees returning from the U.S. is expected to grow, as many Indian nationals struggle with the realities of the U.S. immigration law and policies. The ongoing deportation flights from Amritsar to Ahmedabad highlight the significant challenges posed by US immigration law's impact on Indians, especially those affected by the crackdown on illegal immigration.

In the coming months, authorities expect more flights to bring back deported Indians, as US immigration law continues to tighten and more Indian nationals face deportation due to their unlawful stay in the United States.