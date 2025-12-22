US Expands Online Screening For H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants Worldwide

The United States has announced a worldwide expansion of online presence checks for individuals applying for H-1B and H-4 visas, stating that the move is aimed at preventing misuse of the work visa programme. According to a global alert issued by US authorities, the enhanced vetting process applies to all applicants, regardless of nationality, and forms part of routine visa screening procedures.

US officials clarified that the policy is intended to protect the integrity of the H-1B system while still allowing American companies to recruit highly skilled foreign professionals. The Department of State confirmed that embassies and consulates across the world will continue accepting and processing visa applications under these categories, but applicants have been advised to apply well in advance due to the likelihood of longer processing timelines.

The announcement comes amid intensified scrutiny of non-immigrant visas under the Trump administration, with employment-based visas facing particular attention. In recent months, visa categories such as H-1B, F-1, and J-1 have been impacted by stricter background checks, leading to delays in interview schedules at US diplomatic missions.

As a result of these changes, many visa holders who travelled abroad to renew their documentation have found themselves unable to return promptly. Hundreds of Indian H-1B professionals who came back to India in December for renewal appointments remain stranded after their interviews were cancelled and rescheduled several months later.

Reports indicate that these delays are linked to the newly expanded vetting policy, which includes reviewing applicants’ social media and digital activity to identify potential national security concerns. US authorities have maintained that the online screening measures are necessary to enhance safety and compliance.

The increased enforcement has further clouded the future of the H-1B programme, once regarded as a key pathway for global talent to work in the United States. Although Indian nationals make up more than 70 percent of H-1B recipients, the programme has faced sustained opposition from President Donald Trump and his allies as part of a broader shift toward stricter immigration controls.