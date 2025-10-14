The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear an appeal filed by Alex Jones, effectively dismissing the right-wing conspiracy theorist's effort to reverse the $1.4 billion defamation case, that was imposed against him for circulating false allegations regarding the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Jones is under increased financial and legal pressure since juries from both Connecticut and Texas have found him guilty in 2022 for Sandy Hook judgment as well as emotional stress caused by his repeated falsehoods about the tragedy which resulted in the deaths of twenty first-grade students and six teachers. In spite of the rulings, Jones is making numerous attempts to halt the sale of his ultra-rightist media outlet, Infowars, which could be used to to pay for the losses.

In his appeal in September before Supreme Court ruling, Jones described the decision as "a financial death penalty through fiat on an individual media defendant whose programming have reached millions of viewers." However the families that were involved in the case decided not to reply to Jones' appeal, and the Court did not seek any additional information prior to deciding on its ruling.

The week before, Jones filed a separate emergency appeal, asserting that Infowars averages 30 million listeners per day. The attorneys of Jones asserted that in the event that the court does not conspiracy theories, his listeners would be denied access to "a important source of information" suggesting that, without the leadership of Jones, Infowars may fall under the control of those who have different ideologies.

This year an federal judge decided that Infowars its main firm, Free Speech Systems, was to be put under the supervision of a receiver appointed by the court, who will oversee the disposal the assets.

Jones was initially found to be liable in 2022 to be sued for defamation, after repeatedly propagating the false claim of Sandy Hook was a hoax. Sandy Hook massacre was a "hoax." As of today Jones has not yet made any payment of the $1 billion in damages due to the families of victims.