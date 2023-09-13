US welcomes India's move of tariff cuts on agri products

Washington: The United States has welcomed the recent Indian move to reduce tariffs on several American agricultural products. Last week, India agreed to reduce tariffs on certain US products, including frozen turkey, frozen duck, fresh blueberries and cranberries, frozen blueberries and cranberries, dried blueberries and cranberries, as well as processed blueberries and cranberries.

These tariff cuts will expand economic opportunities for US agricultural producers in the critical market and help bring more products from the United States to customers in India, US officials said.

