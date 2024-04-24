Live
- WB moves SC against Calcutta HC order axing 25,753 school jobs
- Time is right for BJP to make an entry into Kerala: Amit Shah
- REC okays Rs 1,869 crore loan for Kiru hydro project in J&K
- Nepal, Qatar agree to increase cooperation in various sectors
- 10 Effective and Gentle Techniques to Discipline Kids
- Six-year-old girl allegedly molested by tuition teacher's son in south Delhi
- Recording co's appeal in Madras HC casts a shadow on Ilaiyaraaja's 4.5K songs
- Turkish police detain 11 suspected IS members
- Vice FMs of South Korea, Canada discuss cooperation in energy, G7 ties
- HUL posts 6 pc fall in Q4 net profit at Rs 2,406 crore, declares dividend of Rs 24 per share
Just In
Vice FMs of South Korea, Canada discuss cooperation in energy, G7 ties
The vice foreign ministers of South Korea and Canada held talks Wednesday to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of energy and key minerals, the foreign ministry said
Seoul: The vice foreign ministers of South Korea and Canada held talks Wednesday to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of energy and key minerals, the foreign ministry said.
During the talks in Seoul, Second Vice Foreign Minister Kang In-sun and her Canadian counterpart, Rob Stewart, also agreed on the need to step up cooperation as South Korea and Canada are set to chair the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and Group of Seven (G7) Summit, respectively, next year, Yonhap news agency reported.
The two sides stressed the need for Seoul to strengthen ties with the G7 countries, according to the ministry.
The G7 consists of the US, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.
South Korea was recently excluded from a list of countries invited to the upcoming G7 summit, set to take place in Italy in June, though the country has been pushing for a "G7 Plus" initiative to expand its role and responsibilities as one of the world's major middle powers.
Kang also noted "great potential" for cooperation between the two countries, especially in the areas of key minerals and high-tech future industries, such as electric vehicles and batteries.