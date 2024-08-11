Live
- Two drug smugglers arrested in Afghanistan
- Delimitation, Assembly polls and then statehood: J&K L-G
- Punjab's hockey players return to Amritsar after winning Olympic bronze
- Kenyan police launch manhunt for Al-Shabab militants after attack in border region
- 'Pitches were tough to play against spinners', says DK on Kohli's dismissals in SL ODIs
- Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announces plans for new airports in AP and Telangana
- Tungabhadra Dam Gate Failure Triggers Massive Water Release, Villages on Alert
- Vishnu Manchu donates ₹10 Lakhs to support underprivileged artists on daughter’s b’day
- Bengal BJP chief writes to JP Nadda, seeks intervention in bringing justice to doctor’s murder
- Can diabetes raise risk of uterine fibroids in women?
Just In
Violent incidents in Copenhagen 'completely unacceptable', says Denmark PM
Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed deep concern over the recent surge in violent incidents in Copenhagen, many of which involved Swedish perpetrators.
Oslo: Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed deep concern over the recent surge in violent incidents in Copenhagen, many of which involved Swedish perpetrators.
"The violent incidents on our streets must be stopped. It is completely unacceptable," Frederiksen told Ritzau news agency on Saturday, an English-language Scandinavian news service based in Copenhagen. "This is not the Denmark that we want."
To combat the rising violence, Frederiksen urged police to crack down on gangs and their activities, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Ritazu news agency.
On Friday, Denmark escalated border controls with Sweden due to the growing involvement of Swedish criminals in activities in Copenhagen.
Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said that the situation had become so critical that Danish police would "significantly increase controls at the border."
The enhanced measures include more rigorous physical checks on cross-border trains and the deployment of additional cameras to scan license plates at border crossings between Denmark and Sweden.