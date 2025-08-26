Washington to impose extra 25% import duties on India effective August 27

The public notice issued by the Department of Homeland Security, as published by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), says the additional tariffs August 27. The order directs US agencies to implement Executive Order 14329, which Trump signed on August 6. He ordered federal agencies to act on threats posed by the Russian government. In the order, India was one of the countries targeted by Washington.

The sanctions included in the annex to the notice cover a “wide variety of products of Indian origin” and will affect India US trade dispute “entered for consumption or leaving bonded warehouses” after the deadline.

Trump: No Talks Until Russia Halts Ukraine Offensive

Trump said the US is “ready to go up another 25% tariff notice if we have to” and claimed he is ready to enact the same on India.

“If we don’t make some significant headway with negotiations with Russia, we are going to have very big consequences, far beyond what’s ever been considered,” the president said, raising India in the firing line of possible new US tariffs on India trade. However, the United States has not introduced tariffs on the other largest buyers of Russian oil, including China.

India Hits Back at Tariff Move

Indian officials called the secondary tariffs “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable” and hoped for some progress in the ongoing US-India trade relations so Washington could ease its demands on duties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will act “strictly in its national interest” and called Washington’s decision to raise tariffs to 50 per cent “extremely unfortunate”. The prime minister’s spokesman said the Modi administration will have to find a solution despite the pressure.

“No matter the pressure, we will continue to build our strength to face it. Today, the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is drawing great momentum from Gujarat, backed by two decades of dedicated effort,” PM Modi said in a public speech in Ahmedabad.