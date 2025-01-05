Yemen's Houthis claim overnight rocket attack on Israeli power plant

Sanaa : Yemen's Houthi group on Sunday took responsibility for an overnight rocket attack on Israel, claiming to have targeted the Orot Rabin power plant.

"We carried out a military operation targeting the Orot Rabin power plant south of Israel's Haifa," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

"The operation was carried out with a hypersonic ballistic missile, and it achieved its goal successfully," he said.

"Our military operations supporting the Mujahideen in the Gaza Strip will continue," he said, vowing that the group would continue to launch attacks against Israel to "force it to stop its aggression and lift its siege on Gaza."

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported earlier in the day that the Israeli defence forces "had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen".

A few hours after the Houthi rocket attack on Israel, al-Masirah TV said the "US-British" navy coalition had conducted three strikes early Sunday morning, targeting the eastern part of the Yemeni city of Saada.

Residents said on social media that the strikes had targeted a Houthi military site in Saada city.

The US army has yet to comment on the Houthi claim, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been launching regular rocket and drone attacks against Israel and disrupting "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea since November 2023, to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid their ongoing conflict with the Israelis.

Earlier on January 3, Yemen's Houthi group had said that it had launched missile and drone attacks on the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

In a statement broadcast by al-Masirah TV, Houthi Sarea had stated that the group had launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at a power station in eastern Tel Aviv, claiming that the missile had hit the target accurately.

Sarea had also said that the group had launched a bomb-laden drone targeting a "military target" in Tel Aviv.

He had vowed that attacks against Israel "would continue until the war in Gaza stopped."