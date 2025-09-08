Zelenskyy Backs Trump’s Tariff Push On India-Russia Oil Trade, Calls It Step Toward Ending War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced strong support for US President Donald Trump’s recent warning of tariffs on countries that continue to conduct trade with Russia, including India. According to Zelenskyy, such measures are not only justified but also necessary to put greater economic pressure on Moscow as the war drags into its third year.

In an interview with ABC News aired on Sunday, Zelenskyy said, “I think the idea to put tariffs on countries who are continuing to make deals with Russia… I think this is the right idea.” He further added that Trump’s approach signals a clear intention to bring the conflict to a close:“I think President [Trump] wants to finish this war.”

Trump, who has increasingly emphasized the need for stronger action against Russia, announced on Sunday that his administration is ready to move into a second phase of sanctions. These would specifically target nations that maintain significant trade with Russia, particularly in the energy sector. India has continued purchasing discounted Russian crude oil despite Western sanctions, arguing that its decisions are based on national energy security and economic considerations.

Zelenskyy’s remarks highlight Kyiv’s ongoing push for the West to tighten restrictions on Moscow’s global trade ties, as Ukraine continues to suffer heavy losses in the prolonged conflict. For him, any move that isolates Russia further could tilt the balance and accelerate the war’s conclusion.

The comments also come at a time when global leaders are debating the best path forward for ending the war, balancing economic sanctions, diplomatic efforts, and military aid. With Trump’s renewed push for tariffs and Zelenskyy’s endorsement, pressure is mounting on countries like India that have attempted to walk a middle path between Moscow and the West.

For Ukraine, such steps could prove pivotal in limiting Russia’s revenue streams and forcing negotiations, while for India, it raises difficult questions about balancing strategic autonomy with intensifying global expectations.