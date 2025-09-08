Live
- Indian businesses record M&A worth $11.4 billion in August, highest in value since June '22: Report
- Enhanced Trust in Police Leads to New Petrol Pump Inauguration in Wanaparthy
- Raj Guv Haribhau Bagade meets President, PM Modi and Union Minister in Delhi
- Tariq Anwar’s viral ‘shoulder ride’ video sparks political row in Bihar
- President Murmu urges exporters to turn challenges in global trade into opportunities
- Urban Company IPO GMP Explained Simply: Listing Price, Dates & Investor Tips
- Bengaluru Police Raid Hotel for Late-Night Party, Drug Use Found
- Engineering exports to grow further with bigger goals, greater strength: Piyush Goyal
- Ahead of Vice-Presidential polls on Sept 9, ruling and opposition parties voice confidence
- Bomb threats to two schools in Jaipur, police launch search operations
Zelenskyy Backs Trump’s Tariff Push On India-Russia Oil Trade, Calls It Step Toward Ending War
Highlights
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy endorsed Donald Trump’s proposal to impose tariffs on nations trading with Russia, including India.
- He said the move shows Trump “wants to finish this war.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced strong support for US President Donald Trump’s recent warning of tariffs on countries that continue to conduct trade with Russia, including India. According to Zelenskyy, such measures are not only justified but also necessary to put greater economic pressure on Moscow as the war drags into its third year.
In an interview with ABC News aired on Sunday, Zelenskyy said, “I think the idea to put tariffs on countries who are continuing to make deals with Russia… I think this is the right idea.” He further added that Trump’s approach signals a clear intention to bring the conflict to a close:“I think President [Trump] wants to finish this war.”
Trump, who has increasingly emphasized the need for stronger action against Russia, announced on Sunday that his administration is ready to move into a second phase of sanctions. These would specifically target nations that maintain significant trade with Russia, particularly in the energy sector. India has continued purchasing discounted Russian crude oil despite Western sanctions, arguing that its decisions are based on national energy security and economic considerations.
Zelenskyy’s remarks highlight Kyiv’s ongoing push for the West to tighten restrictions on Moscow’s global trade ties, as Ukraine continues to suffer heavy losses in the prolonged conflict. For him, any move that isolates Russia further could tilt the balance and accelerate the war’s conclusion.
The comments also come at a time when global leaders are debating the best path forward for ending the war, balancing economic sanctions, diplomatic efforts, and military aid. With Trump’s renewed push for tariffs and Zelenskyy’s endorsement, pressure is mounting on countries like India that have attempted to walk a middle path between Moscow and the West.
For Ukraine, such steps could prove pivotal in limiting Russia’s revenue streams and forcing negotiations, while for India, it raises difficult questions about balancing strategic autonomy with intensifying global expectations.
Next Story