10 killed, 3 missing in J&K landslide, cloudburst

Jammu: Ten people were killed and three went missing in the landslide and cloudburst that hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi and Ramban districts overnight.

State government officials said that seven people died in a landslide that flattened a residential house in the Mahore area of Reasi district on Friday night. The officials said that the incident occurred after intense overnight showers lashed the area. “Among the seven dead are a couple and their five children. Heavy rain in the Badder village of Mahore in Reasi triggered the landslide. A rescue operation is underway. A massive landslide occurred at Mahore village, where a temporary dwelling (Kacha House) was hit. In this incident, seven people have died,” they said.

The deceased family members have been identified as Nazir Ahmed, 38, resident of Baddar village, Mahore, Wazira Begum, 35, and their children Bilal Ahmed, 13, Mohd Mustafa, 11, Mohd Adil, eight, Mohd Mubarak, six and Mohd Wasim, five.

Three people died overnight in a cloudburst incident in the Rajgarh area of Ramban in the Jammu division. Officials confirmed that efforts are being made to provide urgent relief to the victims’ families while search and rescue operations continue.

According to the administration, many houses were damaged in the incident, with some completely washed away by the force of the floodwaters. Rescue teams are conducting continuous searches across the affected region to locate those missing. According to rescue officials, the situation is being watched, and additional teams are being deployed if required.