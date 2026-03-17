10 killed in Cuttack ICU fire

Cuttack: Ten patients died, and at least 11 hospital staff members suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at the trauma care ICU of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack on Monday morning. The staff were injured while rescuing the patients, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said. The fire broke out around 2:30 am to 3 am, where critically ill patients were being treated. Multiple fire engines rushed to the spot and are engaged in the rescue operations.

Shortly after the incident, the Odisha Chief Minister, along with Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, visited the hospital and reviewed the situation. They also visited other patients who are receiving treatment at the facility.

"A total of 23 patients have been shifted to other departments. Seven serious patients died while shifting to other ICUs and wards, while another three patients died later. I have directed the concerned officers for proper treatment of the injured patients," the Chief Minister told the media. Majhi announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of those people who died. He also announced a judicial probe into the incident.