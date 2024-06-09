Live
- Investigation should be conducted on NEET exam paper leakage
- 10 killed in suspected terror attack on bus in J&K
- Five-time MP Pralhad Joshi sworn in as Union Minister
- Amala Paul radiates joy as she awaits the arrival of her baby
- Vidyut Jammwal joins Sivakarthikeyan in AR Murugadoss’high-octane entertainer
- Vishnu Manchu’s epic ‘Kannappa’teaser set for grand unveiling on June 14
- Taapsee blends sensuality and confidence
- PM Modi will come up to expectations of people, says Himachal CM
- Panoply of stars at Modi 3.0 swearing-in: SRK, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Akshay, Nirahua
- BJP leaders celebrate Modi's Sworn in as PM ceremony
Just In
10 killed in suspected terror attack on bus in J&K
Highlights
At least 10 people were killed on Sunday in an alleged terror attack on a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, sources said. According to...
At least 10 people were killed on Sunday in an alleged terror attack on a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, sources said.
According to sources, gunmen fired at the bus carrying pilgrims back from Shiv Khori temple to Katra town in Reasi district.
The incident happened at Teryath village in the Poni area.
The bus lost control and fell into a gorge after suspected terrorists fired at the bus.
Rescue and relief operations were immediately started as army, police and paramilitary officials rushed to the spot.
Further details are awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS