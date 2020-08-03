10 mosques, Dargaahs surrounding Ram Janmabhoomi echo harmony

Ayodhya: Eight mosques and two 'Dargaahs' surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi have been conveying a message of peaceful coexistence of the two communities in the temple town of Ayodhya where the Ram temple is to be built.

These Muslim places of worship are located within 100-200 metres of the fortified area, where Azaan and Ramayana chants seamless blend to cement the syncretic culture of Ayodhya.

Unlike the Babri masjid, where Namaz stopped after December 23, 1949, regular five-time prayers are offered at these centuries-old Islamic structures adjacent to Ram Janmabhoomi, which also includes a Shia mosque and Imambara and the Tehribazar Jogiyon ki Masjid, which as the name suggests was built by Hindu salvation seekers ('Jogis') more than 200 years ago.

There are about eight mosques and two mausoleums adjacent to the 70-acre premises of Ram Janmabhoomi mandated by the Supreme Court for Ram temple. Proper Azaan and Namaaz are being offered in these mosques without any objection from local Hindus including the occasional 'Urs' at mausoleums adjacent to Ram Janambhoomi premises.

These eight mosques - Masjid Dorahikuan, Masjid Mali Mandir ke Bagal, Masjid Kaziyana Achchan ke Bagal, Masjid Imambara, Masjid Riyaz ke Bagal, Masjid Badar Paanjitola, Masjid Madaar Shah, Masjid Tehribazar Jogiyon ki, and mosoleums of Khanqaahe Muzaffariya and Imambara.

Talking to IANS, Haji Asad Ahmad, corporator of Ayodhya Nagar Nigam, who represents Ram Kot ward where Ram Janmabhoomi premises is situated, said, "it is the greatness of Ayodhya that mosques surrounding the Ram mandir are giving a strong message of communal harmony to the rest of the world."

"We take out our 'Juloos' of Barawafaat that goes through the periphery of Ram Janmabhoomi, our all religious functions and rituals are respected by our fellow citizens," he said.

Reacting over the mosques been situated adjacent to Ram Janmabhoomi premises, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple Acharya Satyendra Das, said, "We were having dispute only with the structure that was connected with the name of Babar, we never had any disputes with rest of the mosques and mausoleums in Ayodhya and this is the town of communal harmony where both Hindus and Muslims live in peace."

"Muslims offer their Namaaz we offer our Puja, the mosques adjacent to the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi will definitely strengthen the communal harmony and peace will prevail" said Das.

"Both Hindus and Muslims accepted the Supreme Court verdict over Ram Janmabhoomi and we have no dispute with each other," he added.

Sayyad Akhlaq Ahmad Latifi, the Sajjada Nasheen and Peer of 500-year-old mausoleum 'Khanqaahe Muzaffariya' adjacent to Ram Janmabhoomi premises, said "we are observing all our religious practices freely, we offer five-time prayers in the mosque at Khanqaah and hold yearly 'Urs'."

"What a great scene that would be, that the a great 'Ram Mandir' surrounded by small mosques and mausoleums, all offering prayers according to their beliefs, this will be the true culture of India," said Mahant Yugal Kishore Sharan Shastri, chief priest of Saryi Kunj temple adjacent to Ram Janambhoomi.

On the mosques and mausoleums arounf the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi, Triloki Nath Pandey, the decree holder of Ram Janambhoomi as 'fast friend of Ram Lalla' mandated by the Supreme Court in Ayodhya verdict, said , "We don't have any objection either with those mosques or any other mosques, we will not create any dispute on any place, Ayodhya must live in peace and communal harmony."

Mahant Raju Das, priest of Hanumangarhi temple, said, "the presence of those mosques shows the harmony of Ayodhya, Ram Mandir will be constructed and there is no objection over the mosques or religious practices of Muslims."