10% of population controls Army

Aurangabad/New Delhi: Congress leader and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made a striking claim in Bihar, alleging that country's 10 per cent, referring to upper castes, "hold control over the Army." Addressing a poll rally in Aurangabad's Kutumba, Rahul said, "90 per cent of the people come from extremely backward, Dalit and Adivasi communities."

He went on to assert that these groups - forming the vast majority of India's population - remain largely excluded from power and privilege.

"All the wealth goes to them, all the jobs go to them. Look at the judiciary - they have control there, and even in the Army," Rahul said, in one of his most direct attacks on the country's social and institutional hierarchy. He further said, "90 per cent of India's population is nowhere to be found," suggesting that marginalised communities have been systematically denied access to leadership and opportunity.

"We want the data. How many Dalits, OBCs (Other Backward Classes), women, minorities... are there. We are trying to protect the Constitution through this demand for a caste census. If 90 per cent people don't have participatory rights, the Constitution can't be protected," he said.

The BJP hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Army. Party spokesperson Suresh Nakhua, in a post on X, said, "Rahul Gandhi is now searching for caste in the Armed Forces and says 10% of people control it. In his hate for PM Modi, he has already crossed the line into hating India."

Directing his attack on the NDA government in Bihar, Rahul painted a picture of unemployment in the state, blaming the Nitish Kumar government for pushing its youth into low-paying, menial labour across the country. "The people of Bihar are doing manual labour across the entire country. In different parts of the country, people from Bihar are building large buildings, roads, tunnels, and factories," he said. Accusing the state government of failing its people, Rahul added, "In other words, the truth is this—that Nitish Kumar has wiped out employment here and turned the people of Bihar into the country’s labourers.