10-year-old boy attacked by classmates with geometry compass 108 times in Indore

Bhopal : In a horrifying incident, a 10-year-old schoolboy was allegedly attacked by his classmates with a geometry compass at a school in Indore over 100 times.

The victim, who is a student of Class 4 at a private school in Indore, was reportedly attacked by his classmates at least 108 times with a geometry compass.

As per the Preliminary Enquiry by the police, the boy was attacked during a fight with his classmates. However, the exact reason for the fight that led to such a violent reaction from the boys was yet to come to the fore.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has asked for the investigation report from the police, an official said on Monday.

Talking to reporters, CWC Chairperson Pallavi Porwal said, "It's a shocking incident. The reason behind this is said to be a fight among a group of students of the same class. However, the cruelty of the incident is very shocking. We have sought an investigation report from the police to find out the reason for the violent behaviour of children of such a young age."

Porwal further said that the CWC will counsel the boys and their families in connection with the incident and find out whether the children play video games that contain violent scenes. The victim's parents have lodged a complaint accusing the school management of negligence and have sought a detailed investigation into the matter.

"All children involved in the incident are below 10 years of age, and appropriate steps are being taken as per legal provisions," ACP Vivek Singh Chauhan said on Monday.

