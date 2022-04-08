10th CNG Price hike; Rs 13.1 rise in a month

New Delhi: CNG prices in the national capital on Thursday were hiked by Rs 2.50 per kilogram - the 10th increase in rates in the last one month. CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs Rs 69.11 per kg, up from Rs 66.61 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) - the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities.

This is the second straight day of increase in price by Rs 2.50 per litre and the 10th since March 7. In all, the CNG price has risen by Rs 13.1 per kg in the last one month. In the last one year, prices have increased by Rs 25.71 per kg or 60 per cent, according to data compiled by PTI. However, there was no change in the rates of Piped Cooking Gas (PNG) on Thursday. It continues to cost Rs 41.61 per standard cubic meter.

City gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb as economies worldover recovered from the pandemic-induced slowdown. Prices rose by Rs 8.74 per kg in the last three months of 2021, and from January there was a steady increase of about 50 paise a kg almost every week. The rates have gone up after the government more than doubled the price of natural gas to USD 6.1 per million British thermal unit from April 1. Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.