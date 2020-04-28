11 staff members infected at AIIMS

New Delhi: At least 11 employees of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have tested positive so far for novel coronavirus, a source told IANS on Monday.

The recent case is of four staff members, on duty at the record room. Besides this, a security guard as earlier reported by IANS, has also contracted the virus.

He was posted outside AIIMS president and Union Health Minister Doctor Harsh Vardhan's office in the AIIMS premises.

One of the nursing staff posted at Cardio-Thoracic ward CT5, and another nursing staff who was on duty at Gastroenterology ward AB2, have contracted the virus.