11-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Mother Confiscates Phone In Madhya Pradesh

An 11-year-old girl named Deepika Dhurve died by suicide in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, after her mother took away her mobile phone. The Class 8 student reportedly hanged herself while her father, a daily wage laborer, was away at work.

The incident occurred when Deepika's elder sister was bathing and her mother was sitting outside their home. Upon returning, the sister discovered Deepika hanging and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

According to Kundipura Police Station-in-Charge Manoj Baghel, "Her mother took away her phone due to concerns about the daughter's excessive use of the device. After that, Deepika hanged herself." Police have launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

This case highlights the complex challenges families face regarding children's device usage and the potentially severe emotional reactions some children may have to technology restrictions.