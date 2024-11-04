12 civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar: At least 12 civilians were injured in a grenade attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar on Sunday. The injured have been shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS).

The blast occurred at the Sunday market near the Tourist Reception Centre in Srinagar. The explosion caused panic in the area and sent shoppers scrambling for cover. "The injured include eight men and one woman. All are so far stable, " said medical superintendent of SMHS, Dr Tasneem Showkat. Police and paramilitary forces have been rushed to the spot to evacuate the injured and launch a search operation to track the terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the incident, calling it “deeply disturbing."