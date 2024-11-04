  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

12 civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack

12 civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack
x
Highlights

At least 12 civilians were injured in a grenade attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar on Sunday

Srinagar: At least 12 civilians were injured in a grenade attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar on Sunday. The injured have been shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS).

The blast occurred at the Sunday market near the Tourist Reception Centre in Srinagar. The explosion caused panic in the area and sent shoppers scrambling for cover. "The injured include eight men and one woman. All are so far stable, " said medical superintendent of SMHS, Dr Tasneem Showkat. Police and paramilitary forces have been rushed to the spot to evacuate the injured and launch a search operation to track the terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the incident, calling it “deeply disturbing."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick