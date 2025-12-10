MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th Dec 2025

Honour the right that belongs to everyone

In a rapidly changing world, the World Human Rights Day (Dec 10) reminds us of the importance of protecting the fundamental rights that are enshrined. Human rights are not merely legal terms—they are a gentle promise that safeguards human hopes, emotions, needs, and aspirations. This year’s theme, “Human Rights: Our Everyday Essentials,” highlights that necessities such as food, clean surroundings, freedom of expression, education, and rest are foundational to every human life. Yet, these essentials are not equally accessible by all.

Many believe in human rights, but do not always see themselves as responsible for protecting them. This campaign encourages individuals to understand how human rights shape their daily lives and why they must be upheld. Human rights allow us to live without fear, to speak freely, and to make our own choices. One must remember that for human rights to become a lived reality, we must work together—with shared purpose and collective commitment.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad-45

Growing relevance of Human Rights Day

Since 1948, the United Nations has celebrated December 10 as World Human Rights Day. The primary objective was to protect the fundamental human rights of people across nations. The theme for Human Rights Day 2025 is “Human Rights, our everyday essentials” with a focus on how fundamental rights like clean air, food, shelter, and safety are part of daily life. Despite having witnessed the destruction and horror of two World Wars, humanity continues to choose war over peace, prosperity, and security.

As a result, ordinary citizens of each nation are forced to pay the price by sacrificing their fundamental rights. To achieve the goal of global peace, every nation must uphold and protect basic human rights. If these rights are not safeguarded, people in every corner of the world may increasingly turn to conflict to reclaim their fundamental freedom.

Dr Jitesh Mori, Kutch

Internationalisation of higher education is a priority

In response to the article ‘Internationalisation of higher education and the present global order’ (THI Dec 9), I would like to acknowledge that the article effectively points out that internationalization of higher education is crucial in the present global order, where universities are emerging as vital links between academia and society. The recent development of nine leading British universities setting up campuses in India is a significant step towards bringing in global standards in education and research.

The writer has aptly highlighted the challenges faced by the education system, including the inability of certain segments of the academic bureaucracy to adapt to innovation and change. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to address these challenges by promoting critical thinking, problem-solving, and skill development. Many agree with the author’s point that the teaching community will play a decisive role in the successful implementation of the NEP 2020.

The policy’s emphasis on deep learning, contextualized knowledge, and enhanced student engagement is a step in the right direction. With the growing demand for transnational collaborations and global regulatory frameworks, institutions of higher learning need to adopt a more global outlook. I believe that internationalisation of higher education is essential for India’s growth and development as this will not only enhance the country’s global reputation but also provide its students with the skills and knowledge required to compete in the global market.

Kolluru Raju, Kakinada

Many investment MOUs remain on paper

The first day of the Global Summit underway in Hyderabad saw signing of MOUs worth Rs three lakh crore investment. This indicates that ‘Future City’ can easily eradicate unemployment and poverty from Telangana and augur well as regards peace, prosperity, excellent health and lifestyles.

However, how much of it will take shape depends on how tactfully the business-friendly issues are pursued. On umpteen earlier occasions, Telangana was assured of major investments by NRIs but how much of it has seen the light of the day. No one knows. Hence, let’s be realistic and business-friendly and try to attract major investments that are duly honoured.

Sreelekha P S, Secunderabad-61

We need speedier redressal mechanisms

This refers to the article “Regulating online speech: Risky ‘cure’ for a genuine problem” by Dr. Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu (THI Dec 9). The writer has rightly raised an alarm against the proposed “impartial and autonomous authority” to vet online content. As pointed out in the article, the move risks reversing the burden of proof, treating citizens as “guilty until proven innocent.”

Linking Aadhaar to social media and allowing a non-judicial body to decide what is “anti-national” or “permissible” is a recipe for state overreach and surveillance. We must protect victims of online abuse, but as the writer argues, the cure cannot be worse than the disease. We need faster redressal mechanisms, not a return to the dark days of prior restraint.

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri, New Delhi