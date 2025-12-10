TG strikes gold, inks Rs 5.75L cr MoUs

Hyderabad: Telangana struck gold at the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit with the state government attracting a whopping Rs 5.75 lakh crore of investment commitments at the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit which concluded on Tuesday. The power sector alone received Rs 3.24 lakh crore investment commitments as many global and national companies inked memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the state government.

The companies signed the agreements with the state governments in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the venue of the Global Summit in the upcoming Bharat Future City. The Day 2 signings were dominated by massive, capital-intensive projects that will form the backbone of Telangana’s digital economy.

The largest single commitments came from the data center and AI Infrastructure sector. Leading the investment surge was Infrakey Datacenter Parks, which signed a landmark deal for the establishment of a 1 GW AI Datacenter with an investment of Rs 70,000 Crore.

AGIDC, Singapore, committed Rs 67,500 crore to set up a major IGW (international gateway) data center, solidifying Telangana’s position as a global digital gateway. JCK Infra Projects Ltd announced Rs 9,000 Crore toward developing an integrated AI City / Township within the Bharat Future City blueprint. Zen Technologies committed an investment of Rs 5,000 crore.

Biologicals E Ltd announced a significant expansion and R&D Hub project valued at Rs 4,000 crore. In green mobility and electronics, RCT (Germany) would set up a manufacturing unit for BESS (battery energy storage system) containers with a Rs 2,500 crore investment.

Bharath Garuda would invest Rs 2,100 crore on a new car manufacturing project.

The Confederation of Indian SC/ST Enterprises (CISSE) announced Rs 577.11 crore in investment, establishing units across sectors like green industrial parks, manufacturing, and IT/ITeS, projected to generate 2,500 jobs.

TiE Hyderabad signed an MoU to mentor and scale 500 SMEs (Rs 25–50 crore turnover bracket) by 2029, aiming to create 3–5 lakh high-quality jobs and facilitating Rs 500 crore in growth capital access.

Ajay Devgn Film Studio will set up a film city as the government is ready to provide land and support, besides exploring a public-private film ecosystem (studios, VFX, workshops).

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) decided to set up its first India GCC in Hyderabad. The government will offer fast-track support through SPEED and IT Department for workspace finalisation, hiring and clearances.

The state government also welcomed USA-based Maximus’ decision to choose Hyderabad for its global public sector technology & operations hub.

The company will explore collaboration with Telangana’s digital government ecosystem and health-tech innovation clusters.

On its part, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is planning for fresh investment of over Rs 500 crore in the next four years to further expand Zaheerabad operations, for design, development & manufacture electric tractors, greenfield engine shop, new range of tractors with advanced technologies, for both domestic and export markets.