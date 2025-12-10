Telangana Rising 2047: Vision Document released

Hyderabad: The much-talked-about “Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, aimed at making the state a 3 trillion US dollar economy in little over two decades, was unveiled at the Global Summit amid a huge gathering of corporate honchos, policymakers, celebrities, and top government officials at the Bharat Future City. Unveiling the Vision Document, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sought the cooperation of all to help him achieve the clear goals set out in the document.

The Vision Document identifies “10 key strategies” for the state to realise the vision, which are linked to the CURE-PURE-RARE model for balanced development, attraction of investments, and transparency in governance. Promoting enabling policy decisions, game-changer projects like the Bharat Future City, Musi River rejuvenation, building of dry port in the landlocked state, greenfield highway to Bandar Port, Regional Ring Road, projects like Ring Rail and Bullet Train corridors are other important aspects of the document.

For efficient governance, the document emphasises increasing governance capacity with initiatives like digital government, T-Fiber, SPEED (smart, proactive, efficient, and effective delivery). To develop the knowledge hub, the government will develop world-class education and research institutions.

For sustainable welfare, the focus will be on women, farmers, and youth. Efforts will be made to provide equal opportunities for all in health, education, and livelihood opportunities.

In the development funds strategy, the state will attract global investment in infrastructure projects and set up a special fund. For environment and sustainability, efforts would be made to reduce the risks of climate change, give priority to environmental protection.

On the culture front, the state will strive to protect and promote the rich cultural heritage of the state, arts, and tourism.

Under the 10th strategy, worded “of the people, for the people, by the people” the state will ensure citizens’ participation in governance and formulate policies that reflect their aspirations.