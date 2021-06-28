12 held in sex racket in Mathura

Mathura, June 28: Twelve persons, including five women, have been arrested after the police busted a sex racket that was allegedly being operated from two guest houses in the Goverdhan area in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

Two owners of the guest houses are also among those arrested during a late-night raid in the early hours of Sunday.

Goverdhan Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Kumar said, "The raids were conducted at Sri Krishna Seva Sadan and Pawan Dham guest houses based on inputs received from reliable sources."

He said five women and five men were found in objectionable positions during the raids.

Some objectionable material, including obscene literature, were also seized from the guest houses, Kumar said.

Two of the arrested women are from Mathura and the remaining three from outside the district.

The police said that efforts are on to trace more people who are reportedly involved in the racket.

It is also being investigated if the women have previous such involvements, they said.

CCTV footage and fingerprints have also been collected from the spot, police said.

The 12 arrested persons have been booked under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

They were arrested and sent to judicial custody, after being produced before a magistrate.