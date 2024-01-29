  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

123 ft Shiva statue to be unveiled in Jajpur

123 ft Shiva statue to be unveiled in Jajpur
x
Highlights

Jajpur: A 123-foot tall statue of Lord Shiva is set to be inaugurated in Jajpur district on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 8, officials said....

Jajpur: A 123-foot tall statue of Lord Shiva is set to be inaugurated in Jajpur district on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 8, officials said. The statue is being built near Barahanath temple on the banks of Baitarani river as part of the Baraha Khetra development project.

Visitors will have the opportunity to visit and view the Lord Shiva statue using a lift or stairs, and also enjoy a sky view of the Baitarani river front, an official involved in the project said.

The statue has been constructed by a private art organisation based in New Delhi. In addition to the statue, a beautiful park and a water fountain are being built for tourists. A rest house will also be constructed near the statue for devotees visiting Baraha Khetra, the official added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X