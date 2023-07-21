13 killed in Maharashtra landslide

Mumbai: At least 13 people were killed and over 100 are feared trapped after a landslide hit Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday morning, affecting around 48 families.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. He also said that the Maharashtra government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured.

Besides, expert trekkers have been called to reach the top of the mountain where the landslide occurred. Around 46 houses were affected in the landslide and over 20 have been submerged in the mud. Villagers said that most people died because they were asleep and did not get the chance to save themselves when the landslide took place. Some kids had gone out of the village for a better mobile network to play games. They were the first to notice the landslide and managed to alert some villagers.