14 deaths in Delhi due to heatwave; 118 people in hospitals: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said that a total of 14 people have lost their lives due to heatwave in the national capital and 118 are still admitted in the hospitals. He claimed that the temperature in the national capital has reached 52 degrees Celsius in the past few days which is the highest in the last 60 years.

"The temperature has reached 52°C in the past few days and it is the highest in the last 60 years. The night temperature was also 38°C. The number of people suffering from heatwave has increased in North India. 310 people have been admitted to the government hospitals. 112 have been discharged. 118 are still admitted and 14 lost their lives," he said. "Today, a surprise inspection has been done at Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital to see whether there is a system for the treatment of patients with heat illness in our hospitals or not. I saw that there were necessary medicines, and ice packs are also there. We will check in other hospitals as well, wherever there are deficiencies, we will remove them," Bharadwaj added.

The Delhi Minister said that they have also written to the Delhi Police Commissioner to guide the night patrolling team that if anyone is seen sick, then take them to the hospital. "We have also written to the Delhi Police Commissioner to tell his night patrolling team that if anyone is seen sick, then leave them in the hospital or inform us and we will send our ambulance and get him admitted to the hospital. CAT service has also been told to deploy five ambulances each in all the districts of Delhi. If there is any sick person in or around the night shelter, then the ambulance should immediately take him to the hospital," he said.

He further alleged that the Health Secretary of Delhi had been on a month-long leave without informing him. "The Health Secretary of Delhi is not available, he has gone on a month-long leave without asking me. Yesterday I called MS and MDs and held a meeting, they are alert and are making good preparations from their side. If there is any deficiency, then I am conducting surprise inspections for that," Bharadwaj said.

"Every week, there is a fire in some of Delhi's hospitals or nursing homes. Now the cases of heat stroke are increasing, but the head of the health department, the health secretary, is not available. Two days ago, I came to know that he has gone on leave till 13 July. I have written a letter to the Home Ministry of the Central Government regarding how the health department will function in such a critical time and have demanded strict action," the Delhi Minister added. Bharadwaj also shared a post on X requesting the people of Delhi to come together and plant trees.

"52° C NEVER again. All those who love Delhi and love their colonies have to come together and plant trees. We are soon launching a campaign across our GK Constituency. If u have any creative ideas for bringing people into this campaign, send your ideas to 9654278911," he said on X.