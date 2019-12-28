145 days of internet shutdown in Kashmir

Srinagar : Mobile internet facility was resumed in Ladakh's Kargil district on Friday but there is no word on when internet services will be restored in Kashmir, where the blackout has completed 145 days after the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, officials said.

In Kargil, mobile internet services were restored in view of complete normalcy returning to the district, with no untoward incident taking place over the past four months, the officials said.

They said local religious leaders have appealed to people not to misuse the facility. Broadband services were already functional in Kargil.

Internet services were suspended on August 5, the day the Centre announced nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The digital blackout in Kashmir completed 145 days on Friday with no sign of restoration of the services in near future.

There is no word on when internet services will be restored in the Valley, the officials said.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday had said broadband internet facilities were being restored in Kashmir in a phased manner.

"The broadband internet services are being restored in a phased manner. The facilities have been restored to the hotels," he had told reporters here.