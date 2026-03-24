15 Maoists active in State: CM

Bhubaneswar: Around15 Maoists are active in the areas along the borders of Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the State Assembly on Monday.

As per the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme of the Central government, at present, only Kandhamal district is considered Left-wing Extremism (LWE) affected in the State, he said, while replying to a question from Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati. Eight other districts -- Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada -- are considered legacy and thrust (L&T) districts, he said. “But in reality, barring 15 Maoists in the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Rayagada border areas, there is no Maoist presence in any other parts of the State,” Majhi, who is also in charge of the Home department, said.

During the period from 2024 to March 15 of this year, a total of 96 Maoists have surrendered in the State, he said. To bring them back to the mainstream of society, the government is providing financial assistance, housing, monthly stipends, along with vocational training for a maximum of 36 months, besides marriage assistance, and health and ration cards under the surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said. “Our goal is to make Odisha completely Maoist-free by March 31, 2026,” he added.

Meanwhile, security forces unearthed a country-made gun factory allegedly run by Maoists in Kandhamal district during an operation, police said on Sunday. The BSF personnel stationed at Baliguda in the district unearthed the gun manufacturing unit while engaged in combing operation in Panaspadar village under Bamunigaon police station limit in the district on Saturday, said Shubham Bhosale, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Baliguda.

According to the police, the BSF personnel seized some finished country-made single-barrel guns, barrels, cutters and other gun manufacturing parts from the site. Combing operation in Daringbadi, Kotagarh, Tumudibandha, Bamunigaon and other police station areas in Kandhamal district was intensified since last week to apprehend hardcore Maoist Sukru and his associates, who belong to the KKBN (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) group, the police said.

Security personnel from SOG, BSF, CRPF and other forces were pressed into the anti-Maoist operation in an organised manner in an effort to achieve the target to eliminate Maoists by the end of this month, they said.