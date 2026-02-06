16 workers killed in Meghalaya coal mine blast

New Delhi: At least 16 labourers working in a coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district died after a blast rocked the site in Tashkhai. According to initial reports, the blast occurred inside the coal mine, leading to heavy casualties among labourers present at the site.

Authorities suspect that most of the victims were workers from Assam. Meghalaya Police has launched a rescue operation following the incident and teams have been deployed to the area.

Black smoke is seen coming out of the mine as the labourers are seen around the site. The labourers who are outside are seen gathering at the spot. Some women and children are also seen at the spot.