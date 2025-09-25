17 girls accuse Delhi Baba of molestation

New Delhi: The director of a well-known ashram in Delhi's posh Vasant Kunj area has been accused of sexually harassing over a dozen girl students, said Delhi police.

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Partha Sarathy, of Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management, now faces a police case for harassing students pursuing post-graduate management diploma courses with scholarship in the economically weaker sections (EWS) category.

The police said at least 17 female students, of 32 students who recorded their statements with them, have accused Swami Chaitanyananda of using abusive language, sending lewd text messages, and forced physical contact. Women faculty and administrative staff also pressured the students to comply with the demands of the accused, the victims alleged.

The students claimed that some wardens working at the ashram had introduced them to the accused. The accused used to call the students to his room, and lure them with free foreign trips, according to his sleazy chats with the victims.

Based on their statements, the police filed the case for sexual harassment and other charges against Swami Chaitanyananda, said Amit Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West District.

The police have also analysed CCTV footage and carried out raids at the place of the crime as well as the accused's address. However, the accused is still at large. Sources suggest he was last located near Agra. Several police teams are now searching for him.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has already taken suo motu cognisance in the case. During the investigation, the police found a Volvo car in the institute's basement that was used by Swami Chaitanyananda. On verification, it was found that the car used a forged diplomatic number plate (39 UN 1) and has been seized. After the accusations surfaced, the ashram administration removed him from his post and expelled him. The ashram unit that the accused headed is a branch of a prominent ashram in South India. The Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetha, Sringeri, which runs the Delhi facility, has issued a statement stating that Swami Chaityananda's conduct and activities have been illegal, inappropriate, and against the Peetha's interests.