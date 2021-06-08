18 dead in fire at Pune sanitiser firm

Pune: At least 18 employees of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Pune have died and several are missing as a massive fire broke out in the sanitiser-manufacturing unit of the firm, police said.

A big contingent of the local fire department was present on the spot to fight the blaze and rescue those stuck inside, officials said. At least six fire engines were rushed to the plant of SVS Aqua Technologies in Pune.

The local fire department said that 37 employees had been working inside the unit when the fire broke out; 20 of them were rescued. "According to company officials, at least 17 of their workers were missing after the blaze broke out," an official said. In visuals, a thick plume of black smoke is seen over the campus of the sanitiser firm. People run towards safety near the gate, while others stand still to watch the fire. He said six to seven fire tenders were rushed to the chemical unit, where flames were doused but the search is underway for the missing workers. Asked about the possible cause of the blaze, Potphode said as per the company officials, the fire started during packing of plastic materials in the premises.

"Due to some spark at the (packaging) section, the fire broke out and as there was plastic around, it spread rapidly," said Potphode. Dr Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune district, said the plant is engaged in producing chlorine dioxide for water purification.