18th Lok Sabha will conquer new frontiers, says PM Modi ahead of Sunday's swearing in

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India will continue to develop in every sector at an even faster pace than during the previous two terms of the BJP-led NDA government.

All set to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on Sunday, he also assured that NDA 3.0 will put in even more efforts for the country's development and to realise the aspirations of its citizens.

"The NDA government has been given a chance to serve the country for the third time. I am grateful to my countrymen, and I assure you that India will continue to develop in every sector at an even faster pace than during our previous two terms," said PM Modi after meeting President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

He also asserted that the 18th Lok Sabha will be full of energy and have the resolve to conquer new frontiers.

"This is the first election after Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is an important juncture as we move ahead at a great speed to fulfil the goals en route 2047 when we celebrate 100 years of the country's Independence," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also said that the NDA 3.0 will work with fresh energy and a wider vision towards finishing the tasks and achieving the goals in a fixed time period.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP President J.P. Nadda called on President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and handed over a letter stating that PM Narendra Modi has been elected as Leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party.

Letters of support from the NDA constituent parties were also handed over to the President.

"The President, having satisfied herself on the basis of the various letters of support that the BJP-led NDA alliance, which is also the largest pre-election alliance, is in a position to command majority support of the newly constituted 18th Lok Sabha and to form a stable government, appointed Shri Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India exercising powers vested in her under Article 75(1) of the Constitution of India," the President's Secretariat said in a statement.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.