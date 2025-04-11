At PM Modi's Varanasi event, banners and posters to celebrate Tahawwur Rana's extradition

Varanasi: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed large gathering in the city during launch of projects worth Rs 3,880 crore, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers proudly displayed posters and banners expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the successful extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

As thousands gathered at the public meeting, BJP supporters held up placards bearing slogans like, "Kayi honge benakaab, sabka hoga hisaab" (Many will be exposed, all those involved will pay the price).

Calling the extradition a "historic moment of justice," BJP workers and supporters credited PM Modi's leadership and the Centre's diplomatic pressure for making it happen.

They said the move sends a clear message that India will not tolerate terrorism and will pursue justice relentlessly, even if it takes years.

Varanasi BJP workers said that Rana's interrogation will help uncover more details about the deadly 2008 attacks, which left over 160 people dead and hundreds injured.

Anoop Jaiswal, a BJP worker present at the event, told IANS, "We thank PM Modi and HM Shah for bringing the mastermind of 26/11, Tahawwur Rana, to India. India, after 2014, is continuously working to give a message to the countries who are conspiring to foment terrorism in India."

"We demand a speedy trial and investigation," he added, suggesting the death penalty for Tahawwur Rana.

Notably, NDA allies including Shiv Sena have also welcomed Rana's extradition to India and demanded death sentence for 26/11 plotter. The extradition, they said, has fulfilled a long-standing demand of the nation and the victims' families.

Rana was brought from Los Angeles on a special flight under tight security on Thursday evening, escorted by teams from the NIA and the National Security Guard (NSG), including senior officials.

Following his arrival in New Delhi from the US on Thursday evening, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) began questioning Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who has been remanded to NIA custody for 18 days by the Special Court.

The NIA has said that Rana's extradition is a major step forward in uncovering the entire conspiracy behind the 26/11 terror attacks and will aid in identifying and prosecuting others who were involved.