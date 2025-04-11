MP Dharmapuri Arvind makes sensational claims: Congress high command considering change of CM

BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind has claimed that the Congress high command is contemplating a change in the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Speaking to the media, Arvind alleged that the Congress leadership believes current Minister D. Sridhar Babu is eligible to take over the Chief Minister's post. However, according to the MP, Sridhar Babu lacks the ability to "collect funds"—a key reason why the high command is hesitating to move forward with the decision.

“These are not just rumours. The Congress high command is seriously thinking about replacing the Chief Minister,” Arvind said. “They see Sridhar Babu as qualified for the role, but he doesn't know how to generate revenue for the party, and that's why they are backing off.”

His remarks have sparked political debate across the state, as speculation grows about possible leadership changes within the ruling Congress party. The Congress high command has not yet responded to Arvind’s claims.