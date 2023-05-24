19 Opposition Parties Decided To Boycott Inaugratuion Of New Parliament Building

The inauguration of the new building will not be attended by 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and others. The reason to boycott the inaugration by these parties are that President Droupadi Murmu is not invited.



On May 28 at 12 p.m. in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially open the new Parliament building. The new structure reportedly has roomy seats and cutting-edge amenities. It has a total capacity of 888 seats for the Lok Sabha and 384 seats for the Rajya Sabha.



Amit Shah, the union home minister, suggested against "politicising" the opening of the new Parliament building on Wednesday and described it as a "emotional" process to unite the modern India with its ancient traditions.

His comments came as 19 opposition parties together issued a statement announcing their intention to boycott the inauguration ceremony, stating that the President rather than the Prime Minister should be the one to officially open the new edifice in Delhi on May 28.

However, Hardeep Singh Puri, a union minister, recalled the inauguration of the library and Parliament annexe by the then-Congress Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. He added if then congress can inaugrate that then why now ruling party cannot inaugrate it.