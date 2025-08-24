19 plots unearthed from hospital official

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Saturday arrested Kishore Kumar Sahani, Senior Assistant of Cuttack City Hospital, for possessing disproportionate assets amounting to 201 per cent of his known sources of income. The Vigilance sleuths had on Friday unearthed assets including 19 high-value plots, deposits worth Rs 55 lakh and 135 grams of gold found from the possession of the Health department official.The Vigilance sleuths launched simultaneous house searches on the properties and office of the Senior Assistant, City Hospital, office of Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Cuttack, at five locations, a statement said.

Two buildings, a poultry farm spanning over 2.5 acres of land, Rs 3.30 lakh in cash, one four-wheeler, 3 two-wheelers and household articles worth around Rs 10.57 lakh were also detected from the employee during the raid.The Senior Assistant has served for more than two decades in City Hospital, Cuttack.