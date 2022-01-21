194 schools registered for affiliation with Sainik School Society

New Delhi: A total 194 schools have been registered till now for affiliation with the Sainik School Society and application process is underway, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

The Ministry said that marching ahead in tune with National Education Policy (NEP), the government has decided to provide an increasing focus on value-based education enabling children to develop pride in the rich culture and heritage of this nation, effective leadership with character, discipline, sense of national duty and patriotism.

In a paradigm shift to the existing pattern of Sainik Schools, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its meeting has approved the proposal for launching of affiliated Sainik Schools under Sainik Schools Society, Ministry of Defence.

These schools will function as an exclusive vertical which will be distinct and different from existing Sainik Schools of MoD.

In the first phase, 100 affiliate partners are proposed to be drawn from states, NGOs and private partners.

Scheme is aimed at providing Sainik School pattern of education to a larger cross section of aspiring students all over the nation.

Sainik Schools Society has forwarded application forms to all such applicant Schools which have registered themselves upto January 15, 2022.

The application forms are required to be filled up and submitted back to Sainik Schools Society through online mode by January 12, 2022.

Subsequently evaluation of Schools will be carried out by the School Evaluation Committee at the district level and the report will be submitted to Sainik Schools Society by the last week of January 2022.

Schools approved by Sainik Schools Society will start following Sainik Schools curriculum and activities w.e.f. next academic year April 2022 from Class 6 onwards.

Other aspects of School management including training of teachers, implementation of sports and other extra-curricular activities will be intimated separately to the approved Schools.

'One School One Sport' philosophy will also be implemented by the New Sainik Schools in order to focus and excel in at least one Sports discipline identified for that State where the School is situated.