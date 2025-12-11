2 cattle smugglers held after police encounter in Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra: Two alleged cattle smugglers were injured in an exchange of fire with police in the Madhupur area here on Wednesday, officials said.

A police constable was also hurt after being hit by a vehicle during the encounter.

Circle Officer Randhir Mishra said the local Robertsganj police and an SOG team received information that some cattle smugglers were transporting cows in two pickup vans from the Karma area to Bihar via Naugarh and Madhupur for slaughter.

Acting on the tip-off, police cordoned off the area near Dumuhia bridge. On spotting the police, the smugglers rammed their pickup van into a constable, injuring him, and opened fire while attempting to flee, Mishra said.

He said police retaliated in self-defence, during which two smugglers -- Neeraj Kumar (22), a resident of Sonbhadra, and Munna (27) of Bihar’s Bhabhua -- sustained bullet injuries in their legs.

Both were arrested, while three other accused managed to escape, the officer said, adding that the injured smugglers and the constable were admitted to the district hospital.

Police seized two pickup vehicles, 16 cattle, two country-made pistols, one live cartridge and three empty cartridges from the spot, Mishra added.