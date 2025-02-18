2 chain-snatchers held after shootout in Dwarka

New Delhi : Delhi Police has arrested two chain snatchers after a shootout in Dwarka area of southwest Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Andhir Kumar and Ankush Paswan, had been involved in a series of snatching incidents across Dwarka and West Delhi, said the police officer, adding that a pistol, a single-shot firearm, four live cartridges and a motorcycle used in the crimes were recovered from them.

On February 16, a team received a tip-off about the movement of the two men, who had recently acquired illegal firearms. The team set up a checkpoint near Kakrola Nala. When the suspects approached on a motorcycle, they were signalled to stop. Instead of complying, they attempted to escape and brandished their weapons at the police, said the officer.

“While Andhir’s weapon malfunctioned, Ankush fired at the raiding team, narrowly missing a sub-inspector and a head constable. The police retaliated in self-defense, firing two rounds, one of which struck Ankush in the leg. Both suspects were then overpowered and arrested. Ankush was rushed for medical treatment,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Satish Kumar.

The investigations revealed that the duo was responsible for multiple chain-snatching incidents. On October 13 last year, they committed three chain-snatching within 30 minutes in Dwarka. Similarly, on February 14, they executed four more snatchings in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar area. Ankush, 22, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh who turned to crime at a young age. He has stolen around 100 mobile phones and 50 chains since 2023 and has been linked to 12 criminal cases.

After many snatchings in Dwarka, he fled to Mumbai, where he worked in a hotel before returning to Delhi. Andhir, also 22, is from Bihar. After moving to Delhi, he worked as a battery rickshaw driver and later as a taxi driver.

Influenced by Ankush’s fast-money lifestyle, he joined him in committing snatchings, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.