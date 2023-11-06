2 drug smugglers held after 40-km hot pursuit

Chandigarh: The Punjab police have arrested two drug smugglers following a 40-km “hot pursuit” near the India-Pakistan border and recovered two kg heroin from them, officials said on Sunday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the police received a tip-off about that the duo were allegedly involved in heroin smuggling and traced their movement and the Tarn Taran police started chasing their car from near Bhikhiwind.

The police also sealed all the exit points of the district by with special checkpoints, Yadav said.

“The hot pursuit spanning 40 km from Bhikhiwind to Chohla Sahib finally ended when the smugglers could not cross the ‘naka’ (checkpost) put up by SHO Chohla Sahib,” the DGP said in a statement.

The police then intercepted the car and arrested the two accused identified as Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh and Rajpreet Singh alias Raj, both residents of Ferozepur district, the officials said. One of the accused got his ankle injured while trying to jump out of the moving car to escape from police, the DGP said.

Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashwani Kapur said a case was registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.