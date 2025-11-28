2 fake vigilance officers held for extorting money from traffic cop

Police have arrested two men who were posing as vigilance officers and trying to extort money from a traffic cop, officials said.

Among the arrested is one accused who has multiple cases against him, including rape, on Wednesday. The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak (45), a resident of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, and Nitin Kumar (50), who primarily lives in Nepal.

Police said the two were arrested after an FIR was registered on the complaint filed against them by a traffic police zonal officer (ZO) posted at the Mayfield Garden traffic signal.

According to the police, the ZO complained that on the evening of October 15, two men arrived in a car when he was on duty and identified themselves as vigilance officers.

They then asked him to accompany them to a police booth. Upon reaching the booth, they told the ZO that they had complaints against him. When the ZO asked about the complaints, he was asked to make a WhatsApp call later.

According to the police, the accused made multiple monetary demands, which ZO refused.

Deepak and Nitin then sent him a threatening video that night, following which ZO filed a police complaint.

During the investigation, a police team arrested both accused from the HUDA market in the Sector 40 area on Tuesday.