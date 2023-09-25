2 held for murder of youth

Live
Just In
Berhampur : A 22-year-old youth was allegedly hacked to death and his body was dumped in a forest in Ganjam district, police said on Monday. The body of the deceased, Sunil Nayak, was found in Brundabanpur in Pattapur police station area on Sunday.
Police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the incident. They were identified as Kuna Dalai (20) of Brundabanpur and S Malesu Patra (25) of Podamari.
Preliminary inquiry revealed old enmity to be the reason behind the murder, said Pattapur police station IIC Sabyasachi Malla. Police seized a sharp weapon, which was allegedly used to commit the murder, from the accused persons. After committing the murder, the accused took the body about 1 km away and dumped it in a forest. A case has been filed and an investigation is underway, police said.