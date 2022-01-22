2 killed, 13 injured in Mumbai high-rise blaze

Mumbai: At least two persons were killed and 13 others injured when a blaze engulfed the 18th floor of a building in Tardeo, South Mumbai, on Saturday, the BMC Disaster Control said here.

The fire was noticed at the top part of the 20-storied Kamla Building at around 7.30 a.m.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed with fire tenders as the flames quickly spread to the two upper floors sparking panic among the building residents.

At least 13 injured persons were rescued by the MFB teams, of which four were critical and rushed to the BYL Nair Hospital nearby.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue and relief operations.

Two persons succumbed to their injuries and the cause of the fire is being probed.