2 LeT terrorist associates arrested from J&K's Budgam

2 LeT terrorist associates arrested from J&K's Budgam (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

Two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested by a joint team of security forces in J&K's Budgam on Tuesday, police said.

Srinagar: Two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested by a joint team of security forces in J&K's Budgam on Tuesday, police said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, at a checkpoint established at Chandpora area of Budgam along with the Army and the CRPF, arrested the two, identified as Zahid Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Alamnag Poshkar Khag, and Sahil Bashir Dar, resident of Mamath, Budgam.

Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, explosive material and ammunition including a hand grenade, two pistol magazines and 15 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated.

