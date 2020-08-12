2 light combat choppers made by HAL deployed in Ladakh

New Delhi: Amid border tension with China in Eastern Ladakh, two Light Combat Helicopters developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have been deployed for operations at high altitude in Leh to support Indian Air Force missions.

R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL, on Wednesday said: "It is the lightest attack helicopter in the world, designed and developed by HAL to meet the specific and unique requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting the crucial role of HAL in Atma Nirbhar Bharat."

The Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora took part in one such operation along with HAL test pilot, Wg Cdr (Retd), Subash P. John recently by taking-off from high altitude location to a forward area for a simulated attack on a high altitude target.

This was followed by a landing at one of the most treacherous helipads in the region. The Light Combat Helicopters successfully demonstrated its quick deployment prowess to forward locations in extreme temperatures.

Light Combat Helicopters is a potent weapon platform because of its state-of-the-art systems and highly accurate weapons that are capable of hitting any type of target by day or night.

The other features of Light Combat Helicopters include its ability to operate in the complete 'Area of Responsibility' (AOR) and altitudes. It has capability to carry adequate weapon load at high altitudes under varied conditions. All these characteristics make it most suitable for hot and high altitude operations.

The IAF and the Indian Army together need around 160 Light Combat Helicopters. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had approved the proposal for an initial batch of 15 Light Combat Helicopters. The IAF had issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for 15 Limited Series Production (LSP) helicopters (10 for IAF and 5 for Army) and HAL had submitted its response.

Technical evaluation and the price negotiations have been concluded and HAL expects to deliver shortly. As a proactive measure HAL had already launched production of Limited Series Production in anticipation of the orders at its Bengaluru facility.