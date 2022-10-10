  • Menu
2 terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

Two terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said on Monday.

Confirming the development, the police said that an operation is currently underway in the district's Tangpawa area.

After receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists, a joint team of police and security forces cordoned off the area on Sunday night.

