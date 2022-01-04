2 Terrorists killed in encounter at J&K's Kulgam identified

Srinagar: The two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces at the Okey area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday have been identified, officials said.

The police said that based on specific inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, the army and the CRPF.

During the search operation, as the joint search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately which was retaliated effectively, leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter.

They have been identified as Amir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Alamgunj Shopian, and Sameer Ahmad Khan, a resident of Tiken Pulwama.

"As per police records, Amir Ahmad was a categorised terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). The other killed terrorist joined terror folds recently. Both the slain terrorists were part of a group involved in several terror crime cases," the police said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 and one pistol, were recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.