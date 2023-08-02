Live
- Over 4000 pilgrims had darshan inside the cave shrine of Amarnath Yatra
- Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
- Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
- Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
- President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
- Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
- How to claim a 3-month YouTube Premium Subscription for free
- Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Unlimited Showroom in Habsiguda, no casualties
- How relevant is influencer marketing in Hospitality education curriculum
- Does the government read your WhatsApp chats? Find PIB Fact Check
20 dead as girder launcher collapses
Mumbai: At least 20 persons including ten labourers were crushed to death and three others injured as a girder launcher collapsed during the...
Mumbai: At least 20 persons including ten labourers were crushed to death and three others injured as a girder launcher collapsed during the construction of a viaduct for the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Thane district on early Tuesday morning, officials said.
The girder launcher along with a segment launcher (crane), weighing 700 tons, came crashing down from a height of 35 metres, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said in a release.
The deceased included two engineers, said the MSRDC, the executing agency of the expressway project that links Nagpur with Mumbai.
Thane police registered an offence against two contractors for allegedly causing death by negligence following the incident.
The incident occurred sometime after midnight at Sarlambe village in Shahapur tehsil, around 80 km from Mumbai. The three injured persons were being treated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalva in Thane.