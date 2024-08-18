20 lakh palm trees will be planted to check lightning deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the number of deaths due to lightning strikes has been increasing in the State. The State reported a higher number of such fatalities each year as compared to the national average. On an average, lightning strikes claim around 300 lives each year in Odisha, he said.

As a preventive measure, the Odisha government has taken an initiative to plant 20 lakh palm trees through the Forest department across Odisha within a year, Pujari said. Palm trees allow lightning to pass through them and into the ground without causing significant damage.

At least six persons were killed and four others injured on Sunday due to lightning strikes at various places in Odisha. Two persons died in Kendrapara district as lightning struck them when they were working in their agricultural fields.